Brett Yormark has been elevated to COO of Roc Nation. The announcement was made by Jay-Z’s longtime business partner and Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez.

Yormark has held the position of co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified and President of Business Operations & Strategy since 2019. Since then Yorkmark has facilitated major partnership deals including, American Greetings, Modern Luxury (EDITION), US Open and LIU, and establishing Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment.

Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez shared, “There are few individuals that understand the essence of Roc Nation. Brett Yormark has proven to be a fearless leader and will be dynamic in the role of COO. His proven track record ensures that Roc Nation will be in a prime position to expand our business and influence in the years to come.”

According to the released statement, in the role, Yormark will provide leadership and strategic vision across Roc Nation verticals while continuing to develop and execute long-term organizational objectives to support the company’s continued growth.

“I am thrilled that Jay-Z, Desiree and the Roc Nation board have given me this opportunity and look forward to growing the company under their vision. Roc Nation is one of today’s most culturally rich, diverse and innovative companies. After the past two years working at Roc Nation, I have seen first hand that with determination and an entrepreneurial spirit, anything is possible,” Yormark shared of his promotion.

