On Thursday, Showtime released a trailer for We Need To Talk About Cosby, a four part documentary about Bill Cosby’s sexual assault, battery, and rape allegations.

The docuseries is set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival later this month and is produced by comedian and host of United Shades Of America, W. Kamau Bell.

“The trailer for my 4 part docuseries called “We Need To Talk About Cosby”.” Bell tweeted. “I know this is not a conversation that everybody wants to have. But I hope you watch it. You can see a virtual screening at @sundancefest on January 22 or @Showtime on January 30,” Bell added.

The docuseries follows the multiple sexual assault, battery, and rape allegations against Cosby as well as Bell’s own personal history with the once convicted comedian. “Bill Cosby had been one of my heroes. I’m a Black man, standup comic, and was born in the 70’s. But this… this was complicated. How do you talk about Bill Cosby?” Bell says during the trailer.

A synopsis of the docuseries reads that “Bell, who grew up idolizing Cosby, unpacks how Cosby’s desire for power, which propelled his professional success, could be the same driving force that motivated his alleged crimes against women. We Need to Talk About Cosby peels back complex layers, portraying the genius performer, philanthropist and role model, contrasted by the accused sexual predator that now defines him. It offers viewers the chance to reconsider Cosby’s mark in a society where rape culture, toxic masculinity, capitalism and white supremacy are shaping how we re-evaluate sex, power and agency.”

Just last year, Cosby’s conviction was overturned. He was subsequently released from prison.

The docuseries premieres on Showtime on January 30.