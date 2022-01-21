The upstart Chicago Bulls will be without their floor general Lonzo Ball for at least six weeks. Ball decided to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee now so he will have to return before the playoff push.

Breaking: Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to return in 6-8 weeks, the Bulls announced. pic.twitter.com/YbM1Q9x106 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2022

Ball has missed Chicago’s last three games with what the team had said was a bone bruise. The surgery, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, was later determined to be needed after other treatments weren’t helping. The injury is “described as a slight meniscus tear.”

The Bulls have been struggling as of late. The Bulls are just 5-5 in their last 10 games and now find themselves tied with the Miami Heat for first in the Eastern Conference. With Ball sidelined for an extended period, their recent downward trend might be prolonged.

