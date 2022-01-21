The NBA fined Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving $25k for comments made at a heckling fan on Monday night’s game in Cleveland.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/RyAlhgk0Os — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 20, 2022

During the Nets vs Cavaliers game on Monday, Irving had some words for some hecklers in his ears sitting courtside.

“Got y’all a championship and motherf—ers still ungrateful,” Irving could be heard saying in a video that was gone viral. Irving hit the winning shot in the Cavs’ Game 7 NBA Finals win over the Golden State Warriors in 2016. It’s the only championship in franchise history.

Irving is the second Nets star to be disciplined within the last week for his choice of words. Last Friday Kevin Durant was hit with a $15k fine for using profane language during a media interview and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process.