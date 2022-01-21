One of the few benefits of the actual Sundance film festival being canceled and moved online is that people from around the world are now able to “attend” many of the lounges and events that were once limited to in-person attendance. The events, panels, and discussions center around entertainment, technology, and other creative outlets. Most online events will be streaming and available to the public.

Blackhouse Foundation’s online powerhouse panels featuring Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and other industry leaders

The Blackhouse is back with several exciting panels, all aimed at inspiring visitors through themes of change, diversity, and innovation. On Sunday, January 23, Building Inclusive Content at Lionsgatewill be a virtual fireside chat with Lionsgate on the future of inclusive content. Panelists include Lionsgate President of Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane, Head of Inclusive Content, Kamala Avila-Salmon, and Blackhouse CEO, Brickson Diamond. The discussion will revolve around how one of the world’s leading film studios is building an intentional and integrated roadmap for a more diverse and inclusive film slate.

Following that panel will be Summer of Soul: A Necessary Story presented byOnyx Collective, Disney’s new content brand focused on artists of color. Panelists include director, drummer, DJ, producer, culinary entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, and member of The Roots – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Onyx Collective’s PresidentTara Duncan. It will bemoderated by The Atlantic’sHannah Giorgis.

Building Inclusive Content at Lionsgate will take place on Sunday, January 23 from 1 pm – 2 pm MST. It will be followed by Summer of Soul: A Necessary Story from 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MST. More information about both panels and other Blackhouse features can be accessed at https://www.crowdcast.io/theblackhouse.

Web 3.0. / NFT Meetups

This series of meetups explore peer-to-peer engagement and exploration of what blockchain and NFT technologies mean to the development of creative careers and community building. Hosted by Amelia Winger-Bearskin and Jesse Damiani, the events discuss how creators can maximize their potential on Web 3.0.

The meetups take place throughout the festival. More information can be found at https://festival.sundance.org/program/#talk-and-events-info/61ce298415ee6cac838e0c64.

Beyond Film conversation series (Power of Story, Cinema Cafe, The Big Conversation)

The festival’s Beyond Film events, which will all take place virtually, range from conversations about climate change to storytelling in a VR/AR/XR/new media environment. Artists from this year’s program include Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria Bastòn, Karen Gillan, Dakota Johnson, Amy Poehler, Emma Thompson, and more. Additional Beyond Film speakers include African American Policy Forum’s Kimberlé W. Crenshaw, director Cheryl Dunye, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, showrunner Sterlin Harjo, producer Lisa Joy, leading climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate, climate legal advisor Farhana Yamin, and more.

The Beyond Film events take place throughout the festival. More information can be found at https://festival.sundance.org/program/#film/btf/catalog.