The Fashion House Louis Vuitton and celebs alike paid homage to Virgil Abloh with a presentation of his final collection. Abloh who became fashion’s highest-profile Black Designer and the creative mind behind Luis Vuitton’s menswear collections died in November following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. He mastered the art of marrying streetwear and high-end fashion, mixing sneakers and camouflage with suits and gowns clearly influenced by hip-hop culture. In attendance of the Fall show at Paris, Fashion Week was Tyler, the Creator who composed the soundtrack for the show, Venus William, and Naomi Cambell who sat front frow with the late designer’s wife.

In addition to the show, fans also got a sneak peek of the Luis Vuitton X Nike Air Force 1 designed by Virgil that was sent out exclusively to friends and family. With a card that came with, stating “Virgil Was Here” “Sign of the time, the most authentic high-end sneaker ever made. Transcending Fashion into an art object through craftsmanship” Virgil Abloh. Two hundred pairs of the luxury sneakers will be sold in an auction at Sotherby’s that runs from Jan, 26 through Feb. 8, with the proceeds going to Abloh’s scholarship fund for Black fashion students. additional pairs will be made available through a retail launch exclusively at Louis Vuitton stores worldwide.

