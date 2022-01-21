Vado launches his new project Long Run Vol. 2 after recently announcing the establishment of a new group alongside Lloyd Banks and Dave East (The Council).

“‘Long Run Vol. 2’ is going to be one of the year’s greatest recordings!” “Dis is fer da Spittaz n Go Gettaz,” Vado declares boldly. “I’m here to show you who can rap and who can rap really well!” It’s time to silence the naysayers and let them know I’m one of NYC’s Top 5 dead or alive.”

Long Run Vol. 2 features appearances and production from Jim Jones, Lloyd Banks, Dave East, Papoose, 38 Spesh, Don Q, and Cool N Dre. You can hear it below.

