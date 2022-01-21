The world has been waiting to see what happens next since Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar were announced as the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performers. Pepsi has released an enormous Halftime Show teaser called “The Call” in collaboration with filmmaker F. Gary Gray in the lead-up to what could be one of the most epic Hip-Hop moments of all time.

Pepsi teamed up with F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, Friday, The Fate of the Furious) to direct the trailer, which celebrates the cultural significance of all five artists ahead of their historic Pepsi Halftime Show performance. The Call unfolds like a high-octane blockbuster film, inspired by nearly two decades of legendary music videos and tunes, with Dr. Dre, one of our generation’s most recognizable hitmakers and a proud LA local, at the helm. The camera quickly shifts between Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, highlighting their respective artistic journeys and influences. Dr. Dre, each artist’s buddy and partner, then calls them to gather at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for what will be the greatest Pepsi concert ever.

“Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like Friday, Set It Off, Straight Outta Compton, to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,” shared F. Gary Gray. “As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!”

F. Gary Gray has been the megaphone for culture and hip hop for decades, from groundbreaking music videos to the South-Central cult classic film Friday and the epic N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton. He is the most authentic voice to showcase the journey from the streets of LA to SoFi stadium next month. Adam Blackstone, the omni-talented Emmy-nominated music director and Grammy-winning writer who compiled the legendary compositions “Rap God,” “The Next Episode,” “Family Affair,” “HUMBLE.,” “Still D.R.E.,” and “California Love,” composed the score for “The Call.”

“Now that we are just weeks away from the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time, we’re bringing fans closer to the magic of what will certainly be a colossal moment in pop culture history. Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages,” said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing – Pepsi. “It was critical that we tell this story in an authentic way, so we partnered with the creative genius of both F. Gary Gray and Adam Blackstone to deliver this impactful piece of content. The trailer will be available on our Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show app along with a range of behind the scenes footage, fan giveaways, and so much more to ensure fans continue to get hyped for the show in the coming weeks.”