Some artists blur genres, but French Montana blurs borders. His inimitable fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, wavy pop swagger, and international ambition elevated him to the forefront of the game on a global scale. 2017 saw him ascend to superstar status with the blockbuster smash “Unforgettable” [feat. Swae Lee], which cemented him in the “Billion Club” for streaming and earned a nine-times platinum certification from the RIAA. Meanwhile, his sophomore effort, JUNGLE RULES, went and dominated the charts and his 2019 album MONTANAwas certified gold immediately upon release. He closed 2020 with the release of the long-anticipated CB5 (Coke Boys 5) mixtape, continuing a legacy he started over a decade ago. Now, he takes it to the next level with his latest effort They Got Amnesia.

Now, Morocco Montana recruits Memphis shotcaller MoneyBagg Yo, who dropped the smash remix, but the video for “FWMGAB” remix gives the vibes that these two might collab on a full project. Women, water and wads of cash show you what you get when you “FWFMAMBY”.