24-year-old Coi Leray made her debut in the music industry with her breakout single, “No More Parties” featuring Lil Durk in 2021. Since the success of that single, Coi Leray is proving that she is here to stay, following viral singles such as “BIG PURR,” “TWINNEM,” and “At the Top.”

The New Jersey native has had her fair share of love and hate in the game. There have been multiple times where the rapper had to defend herself against online haters who body shame the artist and try to downplay her craft. Despite the hate, Coi Leray proves that she’s focused on her success and making the upbeat catchy tunes that keep the crowd dancing.

This time, the rapper is defending herself against comparisons to Dej Loaf. Dej Loaf emerged on the music scene in 2014 with her hit single, “Try Me.” She was most known for her edgy and creative style and melodic tunes.

Advertisement

“I f*ck with her but clearly @coi_leray bit @DeJLoaf style right?” a Twitter user commented.

“Maybe it’s the tomboy stud vibe we have in common… but we do not sound alike,” Coi addressed the tweet. “From no more parties to big Prrdd and twinnem n***a you cannot tell me we sound alike.”

While Coi Leray and Dej Loaf may have similar styles, its no doubt that both women bring their own creativity and flavor to their crafts. After addressing the tweet, the “Better Days” rapper then posted a snippet of an upcoming single she had produced by Chicago drill King, Cheif Keef.

Check out the preview of the single below.