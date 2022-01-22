Words by: Johnnie Buck

Iann Dior returns to the scene with his sophomore project On to Better Things. Dior, who is already considered a multi-platinum success, is hoping to maintain relevance in the world of pop with this project.

Dior is most noted for his melodic sound which helped him rise to fame with the summer hit single of 2020, “Mood” where he collaborated with 24KGoldn. That song afforded him a number of accolades including nomination nods from the VMA’s, the AMA’s, and the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Dior looks to continue that success while also moving his music in a slightly different direction with this newest project.

In this project, the 22-year-old rapper looks to tap into his alt-pop/rock sensibilities while still maintaining his capabilities as a rapper on trap-influenced tracks. While it can be seen as a bit of a risk, Iann Dior uses this project as a springboard to expand his loyal fan base. The featured artists on the project speak for themselves as Dior pushes the envelope to immerse his listeners in the spirit of the emo-trap music wave. He enlists the help of Lil Uzi Vert on “V12” and is notably one of the frontrunners in the emo-trap movement, styles with Iann Dior to create another melodic-pop song with all the vibes.



Iann Dior also received the blessing from the rock icon Travis Barker, who appears twice on the project. With the release of “On to Better Things”, the young rapper is also staged to appear on Jimmy Kimmel as of Wednesday, January 26th where he will be debuting his single “thought it was” which features Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.

You can hear the release below.