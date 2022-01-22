ICYMI: Pastor Mike Todd Apologizes for His Spit Sermon, Admits That it Was Disgusting

Oklahoma pastor Mike Todd has had the Internet in an uproar after smearing his saliva on his brother’s face during a sermon. After backlash from around the planet, Todd has apologized for his actions.

“I just want to acknowledge what happened yesterday when the spit hit the fan,” Todd stated. “I watched it back and it was disgusting.”

He added, “We want people to see Jesus. We want people to feel loved. We want people who are desperate to be able to find hope and I am passionate — so much so that I try to do extreme things to help people get it. And yesterday it crossed the line.”

It’s never my intention to distract others from God’s Word and the message of Jesus… even with illustrations!



I apologize for my example being too extreme and disgusting!



In case you missed it, Todd, the pastor of the Transformation Church in Tulsa, is trending online after he rubbed spit into the face of his brother onstage during a sermon.

Speaking under the subject of “Receiving a vision from God might get nasty,” Todd spit in his hand twice before rubbing it on the face of his brother. In the video, members of his church are audibly heard gasping and disturbed as the event occurred.

“And this is where most people would not face Jesus anymore,” Todd said before the moment. “What most people would do would [be to] turn away.”

Had never heard of “Pastor” Mike Todd before today. But I truly understand now why the elders used to frequently tell us that we’re in the last days.



The moment led to all types of disgust on social media.

The rest of the message is lost because YOU SPIT ON SOMEONE.



