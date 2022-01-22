R. Kelly may be in the market for a new set of lawyers. According to CBS Chicago, his current legal team of Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard have asked the court for removal from his criminal case in Chicago.

Greenberg confirmed his request of withdrawal to CBS. If this sounds familiar, it may be because the duo of Greenberg and Leonard attempted to ditch Kells and his New York case back in June.

In September, R. Kelly was convicted of racketeering, with 14 underlying acts, and sex crimes in New York and faces life in prison. In Chicago, Kelly is charged with creating porn with underage girls, intimidating witnesses, and paying hush money.

In November, Michael Williams, an associate of R. Kelly, was sentenced to eight years in prison. Fox reports Williams was found guilty of setting a car on fire to intimidate a witness against R. Kelly.

38-year-old Williams is a resident of Valdosta, GA, and was sentenced to federal court in Brooklyn. Williams was previously described as a relative of a former publicist of the R&B superstar. Williams traveled to Florida in June 2020 and set the car on fire, which was outside of the home of a witness. The aim was to discourage cooperation.

R. Kelly’s Chicago trial is slated to start this summer.