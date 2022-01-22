Stephen A. Smith made his return to ESPN’s First Take on Monday just in time to troll the Dallas Cowboys to hell following their loss. Along with the jokes, Stephen A. took a moment to reveal just how severe his case of COVID-19 was, citing doctors that say would have died without the vaccine.

Sitting with Molly Qerim and Michael Irvin, Stephen A. revealed that he had a fever of 103 degrees every night, leading to chills and sweats.

He added, “Headaches were massive. Coughing profusely. And it got to a point where right before New Year’s Eve, I was in the hospital into New Year’s Day. That’s how I brought in the New Year.”

Advertisement

Stephen A. stated the doctors revealed the impact of the vaccine on his health.

“They told me, had I not been vaccinated, I wouldn’t be here. That’s how bad it was. I had pneumonia in both lungs. My liver was bad. It had ravaged me to the point where even now I have to monitor my volume, get to the gym every day, walk before you run. Work your way back because I’m still not 100 percent with my lungs, but I’m COVID negative. I’m on the road to recovery.”

But Stephen A. doesn’t let any of his past health issues stop his Cowboys trolling. You can see his Cowboys jig and troll below.