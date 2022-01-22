ICYMI: Steve Harvey Says He is “Uncomfortable” by Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s PDA Instagram Picture

Steve Harvey has love for his daughter Lori Harvey’s boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, but there are some moments that make him uncomfortable. One of those moments is the superstar couple being cuddled up in an Instagram photo from New Year’s Eve.

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen asked Steve about the photo, which happened to be the first time he saw it. “I’ve never seen that picture before,” Steve said. He would go on to provide more detail.

“I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there,” Steve added. “I’m not really feeling that picture.”

But that could be just a moment of fatherly love. Steve would go on to reveal how impressive MBJ’s actions are. “That boy come through. He trying to impress the family. I’m a father, so he bought me this big 100 cigar box of the most hard to get cigars. 100 of them in this big box and he gave that to me.”

You can hear the conversation with Ellen below.