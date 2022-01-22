Internet Money is Joined by YoungBoy Never Broke Again on “Flossin”

Internet Money is back with a new single “Flossin,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Following on their 2021 bangers “His & Hers” ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & Lil Uzi Vert, and “Jetski” ft. Lil Tecca & Lil Mosey, Internet Money is poised to make waves as lead artists once again, following up their Taz Taylor-founded collective’s singles by Juice Wrld, Polo G, The Kid Laroi, Lil Tecca, and more.

Bryceunknwn, JRhitmaker, its2ezzy, Y2Tnb, and Taz Taylor produced the new tune, which has a glittering, piano-led rhythm for YoungBoy to assault with ease, unleashing his distinctive melodic and bluesy flow. With Taz’s recent opening of a new studio in Santa Monica, the Internet Money crew is gearing up for another hectic year as they prepare a new album and new singles.

You can check out the new single below.