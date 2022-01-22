It’s safe to say NBA Youngboy has been on a successful run lately with releasing new music back to back.

Even though he may be on house arrest, NBA Youngboy proves yet again that nothing will stop him from releasing new music. The rapper released his third studio album, Sincerely Kentrell in September of last year while behind bars, the album debuted atop Billboard’s Hot 200.

In December, the 22-year-old rapper released his joint project with Hip-Hop heavyweight Birdman titled From the Bayou, which was home to singles such as “Black Ball,” “How Ya Kno,” “Choppa Boy,” and more.

Now, the Baton Rouge native has released his highly anticipated mixtape Colors featuring the single “Bring The Hook” that took shots at the late King Von.

The twenty-track project includes only one feature from a friend of NBA Youngboy, Quando Rondo on a single titled “Gangsta.” Check out the new project and let us know what you think!