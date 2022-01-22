WWE® 2K22, the newest iteration of Visual Concepts’ flagship WWE video game brand, has a full set of features, including a cover depicting Rey Mysterio® in honor of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. Rey Mysterio has become linked with the Mexican lucha libre culture, which features fast-paced action, spectacular aerial moves, and masked fighters, and has paved the path for numerous high-flying, nimble Superstars. Throughout his illustrious career, the decorated high-flyer has won several championships while performing in his own distinct manner and donning a variety of colorful and memorable masks, proving that “The Ultimate Underdog” hits hard. WWE 2K22 will be released worldwide on March 11, 2022, and it is currently available for pre-order.

“Representing the culture of lucha libre as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me,” said Rey Mysterio. “I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they play through my 2K Showcase.”

“Throughout his career, Rey Mysterio has staged multiple comebacks to prove his resiliency time and time again, and through it all, has cemented his legacy as a living legend of sports entertainment,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K. “In that same spirit of resiliency, WWE 2K22 strikes back with a slew of upgrades and community-requested features to give players complete control over the WWE experience.”

WWE 2K22 is promised to look, feel, play, and “Hit Different” thanks to a rebuilt gameplay engine, updated controls, and better visuals. The engine, combined with WWE 2K’s most spectacular graphics to date, gives the franchise an unprecedented level of realism. Players will feel the strain and satisfaction of every punch, kick, and smash thanks to a revised and easy control scheme, as well as an immersive presentation and varied camera angles.

#WWE2K22 is the most-realistic looking, hardest-hitting WWE gaming experience yet! Pre-order the Deluxe Edition and get the Undertaker Immortal Pack, 3-Day Early Access & the Season Pass! Or grab the nWo 4-Life Edition for even more content! https://t.co/i2MT3XM7VM pic.twitter.com/q2HRdzUTwW — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) January 20, 2022

Popular game modes, such as Rey Mysterio’s 2K Showcase, have been updated to include new features and improvements, allowing players to experience the iconic moments from Mysterio’s most famous battles. Players in MyRISE choose their own pathways to superstardom. WWE 2K22 offers players the chance to fully customize their WWE experience down to the slightest elements thanks to Universe Mode and the enhanced Creation Suite. From controlling brands, premium live events, match results, rivalries, and more – to constructing the ultimate custom Superstar personas, venues, and championships – players can share all of their creations with the global WWE 2K22 community via cross-platform sharing for the first time.

MyGM and MyFACTION will be added to the WWE 2K experience in WWE 2K22. In MyGM, players assume the position of a WWE General Manager and make decisions in order to grow the WWE Universe’s biggest brand. Players will have the opportunity to grab the reigns and prove themselves on sports entertainment’s biggest stages, from drafting the ultimate roster of WWE Superstars and Legends to building historic rivalries and championship showdowns. Players may acquire and manage their fantasy faction with weekly events and regular updates in the franchise’s first MyFACTION mode, which provides significant challenges and replay value.

Check out the WWE 2K22 official website for a full breakdown of the pre-order details and more information on the different editions of this year's game.