Saba will present Few Good Things: The Short Film on Monday, January 31st and Tuesday, February 1st in support of his highly anticipated Few Good Things album, which will be released on February 4th. The international premiere will be broadcast live on Moment House, a premium social live media platform, and will be followed by a discussion between Saba and film director C.T. Robert, led by Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins.

Saba’s moment will air on Moment House on Monday, January 31st and Tuesday, February 1st and will be broadcast across North and South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. Please consult the table below for live stream dates and timings by territory, as well as other information on Moment House’s website.

“The concept of ‘Few Good Things’ is the realization of self after a search for exterior fulfillment,” said Saba. “It is the satisfaction and completeness you gain by simply living a life that is yours. Few is a small number, but few is not lonely. In the face of all adversity, a few good things is recognizing and accepting blessings. Few is to count them, one by one – an empty glass is full of air, an empty bank is full of lessons., and an empty heart is full of memories. Few good things is to grow comfortable with the empty, and despite that, finding your fullness.”

Film director C.T. Robert adds, “As a storyteller, I’ve always been drawn to stories that attempt to identify what makes us who we are. The ones that ask questions like: ‘What does having everything you need really look like?’ ‘Is it sitting at a dinner table with your loved ones?’ ‘Is it waking up next to the woman you love?’ ‘Is it having cherished memories for all of those you care for, those still in the physical and those who passed on?’”

Tickets for the short film can be purchased here.