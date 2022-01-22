Reggaeton superstar De La Ghetto announces an exclusive Livestream concert on Saturday night (Jan. 22), brought to you by Vyre Network’s Latin channel, It’s Español.

MORE: The ‘Queens’ Release New Song “Preparaté” Featuring Def Jam Artist Ohno and “Eso Lo Tengo Lo”

Held at The Midway in San Francisco, De La Ghetto will perform fan-favorites such as “Sensacion Del Bloque,” “Caliente” and the latest hit “Perdida,” worldwide during the world of reggaeton event, known as Reggaetonlandia. The special presentation will be the channel’s first presentation. Vyre Network previously hosted a similar Livestream concert last Valentine’s Day with Trey Songz on the network’s R&B channel, R&B Mag TV.

Advertisement

Born Rafael Castillo Torres, since 2007, De La Ghetto’s developed a huge following with a smooth and radio-friendly blend of Reggaeton and Hip Hop roots that garnered over 200 million views. De La Ghetto’s live stream will be one of the biggest reggaeton concerts of 2022. For those who don’t want to miss De La Ghetto and Reggaetonlandia, It’s Español TV will allow fans worldwide to experience this one-time performance as if they were in attendance.

MORE: Fetty Wap Collaborates With De La Ghetto On New Single, ‘F.L.Y.’ [Video]

Formerly of the legendary duo Arcángel & De La Ghetto, De La Ghetto trailblazed a solo career that includes big-name collaborations with a laundry list of Reggaeton icons like Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Daddy Yankee. In Hip Hop and R&B, De La Ghetto is best known for his collaborations with chart-toppers such as Fetty Wap (“F.L.Y.) and Jason Derulo (“1,2,3”).

Vyre Network was acquired by Capo Verde Capital Inc, a development-stage company, in 2021. Upon acquisition, the black-owned streaming network inked a landmark streaming deal with the Women’s National Football Conference and hired comic legend Donnell Rawlings as Senior Content Advisor of the network’s comedy channel, Unnecessary Humor TV.

De La Ghetto’s exclusive event aires at 10 PM PST on Vyre Network’s It’s Español, available on the Vyre App through Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TVs and on the web.

Watch De La Ghetto’s latest video, “Perdida” above. Get your access to the exclusive concert below.