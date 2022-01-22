The Fugees reunion tour is officially off, citing COVID-19 complications as the reason. On Friday (Jan. 21), the iconic group released a statement:

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” The Fugees said in a statement. “The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe.



“An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work. We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment. If opportunity, public safety and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. THANK YOU for all your love and support throughout the years.

The Fugees have reunited last year and were planning a tour of their debut album, The Score. Speaking with Billboard, Pras Michel called the reunion what “the culture really needed.” Pras would also reveal how the team would get back on the same page for their performances.

“We let the music and our vibe and energy just naturally come out,” Pras said. “Then we heard the band doing their thing, putting it together and vibing. And it just started to feel like those old moments that made us so happy. Making music and just making people smile, so that made us smile too. It just made us feel good.”

He added, “One thing I would say about us is that everything has to feel organic. It’s not about anything but that. Because if it ain’t feel right for even one of us, I don’t think we would’ve been able to pull it off.”

The now nixed 12-city international tour was kicked off with an intimate pop-up show in New York City, for a partnered performance with Global Citizen Live.