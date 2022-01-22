Yella Beezy kicks off his 2022 with the new single “Talk My Shit” on Friday (Jan. 21), which comes on the scene alongside a music video, and follows last month’s lead single “I Guess” off Baccend Beezy’s forthcoming project. Earlier this week, the “That’s On Me” hitmaker prepared fans for the new single with the release of a behind-the-scenes video that saw the Dallas native heckled by a phony director.

MORE: Yella Beezy Releases New Song & Video “I Guess”

Produced by Keise On Da Track (Snow Tha Product), a no hook needed Beezy drops a single verse that addresses all trash-talking haters with forewarned boasting and bragging about the various moves he can execute if provoked, rapping, “Ni**a got the muthaf*cka nerves/I’m free before you cross, stay on the muthaf*ckin’ curve/Got the trap chillin’ come an get ya ass served/Hangin’ around killers, they’ll kill you off of word.“

Advertisement

In the video, Yella – draped from neck to all ten fingers in custom jewelry pieces – lounges around a mansion poolside with a group of voluptuous beauties moving to the beat. While living carefree throughout the visual, he strategically addresses his recent headlines and provides fans with a glimpse of the next project’s attitude. “Can I talk my shit? (Yea) I let these ni**a talk they shit all the muthaf*ckin’ time,” he says at the beginning of the video.

MORE: Wale Enjoys “Down South” Fun with Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream In New Video

“Talk My Shit” is Beezy’s second release in his new deal with Asylum Records. Led by the new President Dallas Martin, Beezy signed with the label last year after the exit from L.A. Reid’s Hitco Records, which he signed a deal in 2018. Last year, the Oak Cliff recording artist collaborated on new music from Wale and Erica Banks. Beezy’s forthcoming album, as yet titled, is slated for a 2022 arrival.

Watch the new visual for “Talk My Shit” below, and stream it here.