2 Chainz’s early 2022 run continues with the release of “Pop Music,” which features Moneybagg Yo and Beatking. “Pop Music” is the first song from DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF, his highly anticipated seventh studio album, which will be released on February 4th worldwide through Def Jam Recordings.

“Million Dollars Worth Of Game,” featuring 42 Dugg, was released earlier this month as the album’s first advance single.

2 Chainz, who is presently featured in the NFL Playoffs commercial “Whose Back You Got,” is slated to join fellow hip-hop royalty Rick Ross, Lil Kim, Jeezy, and Gucci Mane on the Legendz of The Streets tour, which kicks off on February 3rd at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, GA. On February 21st, the 9-day tour comes to a close at The Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, MI.

