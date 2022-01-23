ICYMI: Amid Releasing Fake Financial Info New York AG Trying To Force Trump To Cooperate In Investigation

New York’s Attorney General Letitia James says the Trump Organization released fake financial information and she’s now trying to force the Trumps to cooperate.

The Attorney General says her probe of the Trump Organization uncovered evidence that suggests the company purposely overvalued some of their properties by millions of dollars, and then misrepresented the value of those assets to financial institutions for their own benefit.

Now James has taken legal action to try to force former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump to cooperate with her investigation and answer questions under oath about their dealings.

“For more than two years, the Trump Organization has used delay tactics and litigation in an attempt to thwart a legitimate investigation into its financial dealings,” said Attorney General James.

“The Trumps must comply with our lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony because no one in this country can pick and choose if and how the law applies to them. We will not be deterred in our efforts to continue this investigation and ensure that no one is above the law.”

The Attorney General began her investigation into the Trump Organization back in 2019 after the ex-president’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified that Trump exaggerated the value of the companies’ assets to get better loan insurance policies.

Trump has denied all allegations and called the investigation another witch hunt. Do you think Trump will cooperate?

