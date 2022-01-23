ICYMI: Black Girl Magic: Issa Rae and H.E.R. Lead The 53rd NAACP Image Awards Nominations

Issa Rae and H.E.R. lead the pack in nods at The 53rd NAACP Image Awards.

Issa Rae, Regina King, and Jennifer Hudson are the leading contenders for motion picture categories at this year’s NAACP Image Awards.

The nominees were announced Tuesday, and leading the list with 12 nominations each was Issa Rae’s HBO series “Insecure,” and the Netflix Black Western “The Harder They Fall.”

Regina King co-stars in “The Harder They Fall,” and is also up for Entertainer of the Year. Jennifer Hudson is up for Entertainer of the Year as well, and her movie “Respect” has six nominations.

Singer-songwriter H.E.R. took the lead in 6 nominations. Including being nominated for best female artist, best album for “Back of My Mind,” best R&B album, song of the year for “Fight For You” and more.

Following behind H.E.R. with four nominations each is Chlöe, Drake, Silk Sonic, and Jazmine Sullivan.

This year’s list featured 83 categories for recordings, motion pictures, TV and streaming, documentaries, directing, podcasts, literary, and writing.

See the full list of nominations here.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will be hosted by Anthony Anderson on Saturday, February 26th at 8 p.m. ET/PT live on BET.

The NAACP will recognize winners in non-televised categories February 21-25, with those ceremonies to stream on NAACPImageAwards.net.