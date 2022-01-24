Since it was reported that Daniel Craig would be departing from the 007 franchise after No Time To Die, fans have been speculating who will become the next James Bond. Even though an actor has not been confirmed yet, Idris Elba, among other actors, has been in the running to don the legendary role.

In a new interview on the Deadline Podcast, 007 producer Barbara Broccoli said that Idris is still in consideration for the role.

“Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor,” Broccoli said. “And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat. I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to — well, we’ve all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else.”

Advertisement

Elba spoke about possibly becoming James Bond in a 2015 interview with the Hollywood Reporter. He said that they had a “slim chance” of being cast. “Honestly, it’s a rumor that’s really starting to eat itself,” he said. “If there was ever any chance of me getting Bond, it’s gone.”