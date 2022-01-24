Afro B, a London-based DJ, musician, and composer, has released a new video to accompany his current hit, “Shisha,” which features Niniola and Busiswa. The music video was shot in all three singers’ home countries, England, Nigeria, and South Africa, and features dancers from all around the world.

Afro B is well known for his international smash tune “Drogba (Joanna),” which has received over 350 million streams and is considered the forefather of the Afrobeats and Afrowave genres.

The song, which was produced by Team Salut, has a laid-back vibe that is ideal for listening in a lounge, while driving, or when on vacation with friends. The song’s lyrics depict a group of pals having a good time at a shisha lounge, drinking and smoking hookah.

“Shisha is an Amapiano styled track, with a slight UK Funky house vibe” Afro B said on “Shisha.” “The perfect come back to Africa and dance song. This South African sound is currently taking the world by storm.”