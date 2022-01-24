Ari Lennox Wants off Her Labels: ‘I’m Done and Tired’

Ari Lennox may have called it quits as a signed artist.

The “Shea Butter Baby” singer recently provided fans with an update to her album last Monday, saying she only “need 4 more songs and the album done.” The tweet only heightened the anticipation for her sophomore project. Two days later she tweeted that she might have the 10 songs she needed for the album’s completions.

Back in September, she dropped the album’s potential lead single produced by Jermaine Duper Bryan-Michael Cox and Elite, entitled “Pressure.”

After an inappropriate question during an interview, where the interviewer unseemly asked Ari Lennox about her sex life, Ari called it the “icing on the cake.”

She took to Twitter to tell more than 748K followers that she wants “to be dropped from the labels.”

“I’m done and tired,” tweeted Lennox.

Currently, she is signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville label through Interscope Records.

After one fan commented that she won’t be missed if she leaves music, she responded.

“You judgemental self hating parasites wouldn’t last a day as a signed artist.”

One fan stepped in to defend the “BMO” singer listed her certified records including “Got Me, “BMO,” and “Shea Butter Baby,” which were certified gold and platinum respectively.

Lennox’s true supporters hope that her tweet was only a momentarily and not a permanent decision. Ari Lennox is one of many leading women in new-age R&B and fans would hate to see her leave in such a short period.

The Washington D.C. native released her debut album, Shea Butter Baby back in 2019.