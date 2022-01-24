After an extended two-year long lawsuit, which was followed by a week-long trial, Cardi B proved her case to a federal jury against blogger Tasha K. Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, won her libel case against Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, who was ordered to pay Almánzar $1.25 million in damagesand $250K in medical expenses.

Kebe was accused of spreading falsehoods online about Cardi, who accused the reality star turned rapper of being a drug addicted prostitute who was knowingly sleeping with men having STDs. Last month, those accusations were proven false when Cardi’s court mandated STD tests came back negative.

Cardi herself went on the stand, claiming that the accusations had made her suicidal during the period in question. The judge ruled that any punitive damages may potentially be determined at a future hearing.

Advertisement