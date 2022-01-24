Jay Electronica must have been deep in his TIDAL bag this weekend. In a stretch of tweets, Jay Elect saluted bars and music from Drake, Kanye West, The Game, and Hit-Boy.

Jay Electronica tapped into Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and thinks his work on “Champagne Poetry” was strong enough to put his face up with the greats.

“For Drake’s bars on Champagne Poetry alone, his face gets carved in the pyramids,” Jay Elect wrote. High praise from one of Hip-Hop’s elite wordsmiths.

Advertisement

He would return a day later and salute the work The Game, Kanye West and Hit-Boy did on “Eazy.”

“E A Z Y is one of the greatest records of all times. Don’t @ me. You’re unqualified to debate me,” Jay wrote. “@kanyewest @Hit_Boy @thegame My life was never E A Z Y.”

For Drake’s bars on Champagne Poetry alone, his face gets carved in the pyramids. — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A | 🅿️ (@JayElectronica) January 22, 2022

E A Z Y is one of the greatest records of all times. Don’t @ me. You’re unqualified to debate me.



@kanyewest @Hit_Boy @thegame My life was never E A Z Y 💕🙇🏿‍♂️🧎🏿‍♂️🙏🏿🧬 — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A | 🅿️ (@JayElectronica) January 22, 2022