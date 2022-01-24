Whether or not people have agreed with him, Kanye has always had some polarizing takes on the Black community. In his Drink Champs interview from last year, Kanye touched on the idea of Black History Month and why he thinks we should opt for February to be “Black Future Month” instead. Now it looks as if 2022 might be the first year that “Black Future Month” will take place… at least for Ye.

Fivio Foreign tweeted last Friday (Jan. 21) that Kanye told him that this coming February would be the first “Black Future Month”

“Kayne said we doin Blacc future month dis yr.. Nomore History month. We strive’n for better,” Fivio tweeted.

Kayne said we doin Blacc future month dis yr.. Nomore History month. We strive’n for better ✊🏾 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) January 21, 2022

It seems as if this has been on Ye’s mind for quite some time now. He spoke about it during his classic Drink Champs interview that was released back in November. “Put this on Black Twitter right now… Why? I need a Black Future Month, I need Black Possibility Month. I’m tired of seeing us getting hosed down. I’m tired of talking about slavery and about how we should only be so lucky to vote for a woman we ain’t seen since the election.”

West continued, “Most Black People, we don’t know [where we come from]. We think we came from slaves,” he said at the time. “We don’t know our bloodline, and we’re given Black History Month, and we take that like it’s some gift to us. No, it’s a programming to us. Racism doesn’t end until we get to a point where we stop having to put the word ‘Black’ in front of it because it’s like we’re putting the rim a little bit lower for ourselves.”

Ye continued his argument for why there shouldn’t be a Black history month, saying “We shouldn’t have to have a special box, a special month. What they show on Black History Month is us getting hosed down, reminding us that we were slaves. What if we had, Remember When I Cheated on You Month? Remember When You First Found the Text Messages? How does that make you feel? It makes you feel depleted and defeated.”

