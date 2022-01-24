Kanye West and Julia Fox have officially hit the red carpet. Page Six notes the new Hollywood duo was on hand at Kenzo’s Fall/Winter 2022/23 fashion show in Paris over the weekend. The DONDA creator and Uncut Gems star appeared in matching denim for the Paris fashion week show.

Fox wore a figure-fitting denim fit, with a cropped jacket that featured a coned bra shape and accented by Black gloves and gold earrings.

Ye’s signature Black boots were the finishing touch to his denim look that was fitted with Black gloves.

