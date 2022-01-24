Kelly Price Says She Saw Mothers Bring Their Daughters to R. Kelly Backstage

Kelly Price paid a visit to Vlad TV and revealed her first meeting with R. Kelly came after an introduction by Diddy. Price revealed they would form a sibling relationship and everything remained professional.

Price would go on to state that underage girls were never brought around her but would note “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

“In this business, and nobody really wants to talk about it, in this business, that’s not odd, that’s actually the culture. It’s the culture… I’ve seen mothers bring their daughters backstage. And that’s the thing nobody wants to talk about,” Price said.

R. Kelly will soon be in the market for a new set of lawyers. According to CBS Chicago, his current legal team of Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard have asked the court for removal from his criminal case in Chicago.

Greenberg confirmed his request of withdrawal to CBS. If this sounds familiar, it may be because the duo of Greenberg and Leonard attempted to ditch Kells and his New York case back in June.

In September, R. Kelly was convicted of racketeering, with 14 underlying acts, and sex crimes in New York and faces life in prison. In Chicago, Kelly is charged with creating porn with underage girls, intimidating witnesses, and paying hush money.