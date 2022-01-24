Legendary French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, passed away on Sunday at 73. The designer’s team announced his passing with a statement to his followers written in both English and French on his Instagram page that stated: “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The fashion industry has taken a big hit in the past week as news of his death comes less than a week after the passing of Famed editor Andre Leon Talley. Mugler is known for dressing some of our favorite artists including creating costumes for Beyoncé’s 2009 “I AM…World Tour

As well as Cardi B, the second celeb Mugler exclusively dressed from his exclusive archives for the 81st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019, and she was his personal guest at the opening of his exhibit in Paris right after giving birth to her second child with rapper Offset.

Stating in her appearance that night on her Instagram “Truly one of my favorite creative minds in the WORLD! I’m mind blown looking at your collections from over the years. A true Genius!”

And most recently, his two-toned, curve-hugging leggings worn by everyone from Trina to Joie Chaves had become the must-have piece for the culture.

Clearly, he has made his mark on the fashion industry and the culture, he will truly be missed but his legacy will live on through his art. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who loved Thierry Mugler