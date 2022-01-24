Mary J. Blige is set to release her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, next month. Ahead of the release, MJB has revealed the cover art and tracklist.

Good Morning Gorgeous will be 13 tracks in length and is set to feature Usher, Dave East, Fivio Foreign, Anderson .Paak, and DJ Khaled.

Fans have heard the DJ Khaled single, “Amazing,” which dropped in December.

“Working on this new album has been so much fun,” said Blige, according to Rap-Up. “I’m excited for my fans to hear these first two songs to give them a taste of what’s to come. I’m grateful to all my collaborators and partners who have walked with me through this process and even more grateful to my fans who I hope have a blast with this new music.”

The new album will be released via her Mary Jane Productions label, which was launched in partnership with 300 Entertainment. The new album will have production and writing from D’Mile, H.E.R., Lucky Daye, and Tiara Thomas.

You can hear the “Good Morning Gorgeous” single below.