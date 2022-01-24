According to a report from AllHipHop, it has been revealed that the 77th division of the LAPD had a string of businesses owned by Nipsey Hussle and his brother Blacc Sam in a now-declassified mission by the department called “Operation Laser”.

The report states that the center of the department’s focus was the Marathon Clothing Store, however, family members and close associates were under the microscope too, causing Hussle’s brother Blacc Sam to accuse the LAPD of harassment.

“We were selling shirts, socks, clothing, and shoes across the street from the Louisiana Fried Chicken,” said Blacc Sam. “They would come and arrest us, cuff us, and take all of our stuff. We would be looking up as all of that happened like ‘Damn, we just lost thousands of dollars of merchandise. Y’all not doing this to nobody else.’ We trying to be legit…Their whole goal was just to shut us down. Even though positive things were happening in the store.”

Advertisement

The LAPD is also being accused of trying to convince landlords of the Marathon flagship location to evict Blacc Sam and his late brother, but they declined because of the positive economic impact Marathon had on the neighborhood.

It has not been confirmed as to whether Nipsey and Sam’s family will file a lawsuit against the department, but the existence of the operatin was unknown to them until now.

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop behind the operation and its use.