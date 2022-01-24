With “Remember (Remix),” Russ continues his weekly single releases. Russ announced a TikTok “Open Verse Challenge” last week, inviting artists to contribute a verse to his freshly released tune “Remember.” Hailey Knox, a 22-year-old New Yorker, won the challenge after adding a wistful second verse. Russ was so taken with Hailey’s verse that he requested her to join an official remix and went on to praise the freedom of being independent, dropping the remix with Knox just a week after the original.

Russ released CHOMP 2, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed EP CHOMP, last month. The sequel features a slew of rap heavyweights and well-known producers. The product went on direct sale to fans for $4 and sold over 7,000 units in just a few days, putting it in contention for Best Album Rap Album of the Year.