Baja Beach Fest reveals the lineup for its 2022 festival, offering the fest’s most expansive and diverse array of talent to date. Headlined by Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA, Farruko, Maluma, Wisin y Yandel, and Banda MS, Baja Beach Fest returns to Rosarito Beach, MX on August 12th-14th, 2022, and August 19th-21st, 2022. Tickets are available now on BajaBeachFest.com.

Baja Beach Fest, now in its fourth year and second as a two-weekend festival, broadens its appeal to include Latin music aficionados of all ages and tastes. As usual, BBF features some of the most popular names in modern reggaeton, including headliners Anuel AA and Farruko, as well as big hitters like Sech, Jhay Cortez, Myke Towers, Jay Wheeler, Mora, and more. For veteran aficionados of the genre, the 2022 roster promises Daddy Yankee’s first-ever BBF appearance, a headline set by Wisin y Yandel, and sets from Arcangel and Jowell & Randy. Maluma is for Latin Pop fans, while El Alfa and Tokischa are for Dembow fans who want to develop their perreo.

The festival’s rich Mexican roots are reflected in the 2022 schedule, which features Mexican stars from all eras in important timeslots. When Sinaloa icons Banda MS entered the stage with Becky G last year, it was one of the most unforgettable moments of the event. Banda MS has their own headlining set this year, and they’re hoping to provide the same intensity. Natanael Cano, one of the country’s most promising stars, will make his Rosarito debut at Baja Beach Fest 2022, bringing his corridos tumbados to the Playa.

