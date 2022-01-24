Antonio Brown couldn’t help himself after watching his former team Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional playoff game.

Three weeks after Brown quit the Bucs via public disrobing, Brown posted a photoshopped image of himself with a sign saying “Bucs eliminated”.

Brown’s tweet is a clear sign he felt away about the ending of his time in Tampa Bay. Days after Brown’s sideline antics, Brown released a statement through his lawyer claiming he only quit after Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians pressured him to play through an injured ankle. An MRI allegedly showed the ankle to require surgery after revealing broken bone fragments, a torn ligament, and loss of cartilage.

If Brown expects to return to the NFL at some point, he needs to not look so petty on social media.