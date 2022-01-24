Josh Allen gave it all he got and impressive as it was, it was not enough. Allen and his Buffalo Bills lost to Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night.

After trailing, Allen battled back to pull ahead of the Chiefs with 13 seconds left. Still too much time for Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce.

Andy Reid revealed what he told Mahomes going into overtime. “When it’s grim, be the Grim Reaper and go get it,” Reid said.

“He did that,” Reid said. “He made everyone around him better, which he’s great at, and he just does it effortlessly. When it gets tough, he’s going to be there battling.”

“To be in this moment in this game against that team, to make a play to walk off a game at Arrowhead, I’ll remember this game for the rest of my life,” Mahomes said to ESPN.

“It was definitely special to win a game like this at Arrowhead. Obviously, the Super Bowl was probably number one for me, but this one is right up there. To be able to come back a couple of times, get points when we needed to get points, score touchdowns, get in field goal range, I’ll remember it forever.”

