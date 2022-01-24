Basketball Hall of Famer and Gonzaga alumni John Stockton has had his season tickets at the school revoked after he continuously failed to comply with the school’s mask mandate.

Stockton told The Spokesman-Review that Gonzaga Athletic Director Chris Standiford told him of the decision. The men’s basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the recent Associated Press Top 25 poll and has 10 games, including five at home, until the West Coast Conference championships and NCAA men’s tournament in March.

“Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit,” Stockton explained. “And therefore they received complaints and felt like from whatever the higher-ups – those weren’t discussed, but from whatever it was higher up – they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.”

Stockton has been vocal in the past about not being into getting the vaccine and wearing a mask in public. The NBA’s all-time assists and steals leader returned to live near Gonzaga full-time after retirement in 2003. He also owns a gym there where many Gonzaga athletes work out.

No word as to if or when Stockton will agree to the school’s mandate. In the meantime, he can watch Gonzaga basketball at home like so many other fans.