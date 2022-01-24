The Buffalo Bills and the Kanas City Chiefs put on a show in their AFC Divisional playoff game. Unfortunately, there had to be a loser and it was the Bills. Josh Allen played a flawless game and so did Patrick Mahomes.

The game featured three lead changes in the final two minutes of play before Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker, drilled a 49-yarder to force overtime as the clock expired. In Overtime, the Bills lost the coin toss and never got the football again, after Mahomes sliced the Bills’ defense and ended the game with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce for the win.

Everyone is calling this game an instant classic. Some NFL players around the league took to Twitter to call this game something more than that.

Advertisement

WILD!!! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 24, 2022

Ayoooo!!!! These guys are hungry!! They both deserve it at this point! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 24, 2022

I feel for you #BillsMafia — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 24, 2022

Game of the year… — Myles Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) January 24, 2022

They Damn Near Giving Us A SB Game In Jan. 😳😳😳 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 24, 2022

Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns, and he scored the Chiefs’ first TD on an 8-yard run. Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns. Safe to say both quarterbacks balled out and left everything on the field.