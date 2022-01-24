In a recent interview with The FAQ Podcast, Houston mainstay Paul Wall talked about his personal life, specifically what he learned about his biological father, who left his life when he was only six years old.

The “Sittin’ Sideways” rapper admitted that he didn’t know what happened between him and his mother until he got older, saying, “I never knew what happened other than my mom would always have me and my sister paranoid that we were ’bout to get kidnapped,” he says. “But then later on in life, I asked my mom one day, like, ‘Whatever happened? Whatever happened to him?’ That’s when I found out horrible things. Man, I can’t believe this stuff! My biological father, he was a child molester. A serial child molester.”

See the interview below.

Advertisement

Paul Wall didn’t let that information become a crutch to make himself a victim. Instead, he chose to go to therapy, which was featured on episode 55 of The FAQ Podcast.