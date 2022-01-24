Yo Gotti is officially ready to let the streets have CM10. The new album will arrive on February 4.

Yo Gotti hit social media and revealed the release date along with a special message to his fans.

“I’m gone Finish This SH!T just how I started!!!” Gotti wrote. “Wit No Regrets, Standing on Business & Principles. Motivating All Hustlers, knowing we took da Highest Risk for a Better Outcome. To the Streets, Plugs, Fans & Consumers. I’m FOREVER GRATEFUL.”

The closing words were the Feb. 4 release date, calling it the last one.

The trailer for the album arrived with an extra message to the fans, “P.S. #CMGRecords.”

In a previous announcement, Gotti revealed CM10 would be a double album – one called “Free” and the other called “Game.” The album previously was reported to hold the single “For The Record,” which touches on his entrepreneurial ambitions, growth as a businessman, and desire to set an example for his CMG signees. The album will serve as Gotti’s first full-length album release since January 31, 2020, when he released “Untrapped” which included collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, Moneybagg Yo, and more.