Babyface Ray’s new album FACE is out this Friday on Wavy Gang / EMPIRE, and he’s just revealed all the information for the highly anticipated full-length. Pusha T, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Wiz Khalifa, Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean, and Landstrip Chip are among the artists included on the album, which was produced by 808 Mafia, DJ Esco, OG Parker, Romano, ATL Jacob, and others.

Today, he released “Sincerely Face,” a song made specifically for the streets. Ray released a teaser for the song late last year, prompting widespread speculation about when the full version would be released.