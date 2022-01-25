VH1 has announced that the smash franchise Black Ink Crew will return on Monday, February 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back season debuts of Black Ink Crew: New York and Black Ink Crew: Compton.

The Black Ink Crew: New York squad is back at the Brooklyn flagship shop, bigger and better than ever. Ceaser, the shop’s owner and tycoon, continues to build the Black Ink brand while keeping his closest associates from bringing it down.

In New York this season, Ceaser, the CEO of Black Ink, takes the crew back to New York after their Atlanta residency to show that they are stronger as a unit and to give back to the community. In his personal life, he determines that he can no longer remain mute while his family drama is broadcast for all to see in the media. Ted invests in his craft as a musician and actor, prompting him to explore relocating to Atlanta full-time. Puma’s stay in Atlanta has proven to be good to him and his family. The New Yorker is now compelled to reconsider his living situation and quality of life. After witnessing and experiencing prejudice against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders firsthand last season, Young Bae is even more determined to make the world a better place for her son Niko. Tatti has adopted a new zen attitude and settled into a leadership role inside the shop after battling to maintain ties with her coworkers, despite having to deal with some significant legal issues. Alex wants to stay with his Black Ink family, but now that Donna has left, he is unsure about his future in the shop.

The Black Ink Group: Compton crew is back, with bossman KP attempting to uplift his community and restore his position as the crew’s leader. Later in the season, Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson, the first BIPOC woman to own a tattoo shop in Beverly Hills, returns to the business for the first time in four years.

Following the pandemic shutdown and social unrest created by institutional prejudice, KP, the proprietor of InkArtMusic, begins this new season with a clear vision for himself. He is determined to capitalize on the opportunity that has been provided to him and start a movement in the city through the art of tattooing that celebrates the community’s talent, passion, and rich culture. After the success of “Happy Ice” on Melrose, Lemeir plans to start a second food truck business, as well as bringing a new member to his growing family with fiancée Danielle. After a rough start with KP and his IAM Compton business, his enthusiasm for tattooing has taken a back place as his personal life has grown.

After a near-death experience, Ink Drippin’ has refocused his energies on his family and turned to holistic medicine to put the parts of himself back together. Barbie, the shop receptionist and a long-time friend of bossman KP, comes back to deliver the crew a whole lot of flair, class, and sass.

Vudu Dahl is a talent anomaly in the tattoo industry, unlike any other artist on the IAM team. She used her skills elsewhere in the meanwhile when the IAM shop was put on hold. This season, Alana returns with a fresh perspective. A health issue forces her to return home to Los Angeles and restart her life after moving to Arizona with her new lover.

Catch-up on the previous seasons of Black Ink Crew: New York and Black Ink Crew: Compton on their respective show pages along with the VH1 app. You can see the preview below.