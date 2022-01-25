Fivio Foreign and Quavo In The Studio Working On New Music

As of late, Fivio Foreign has been in total grind mode. Recently, the Brooklyn drill rapper has been seen working with Kanye West, and he recently made Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning album. Now fans are expecting a new collaboration from him and Quavo.

Over the weekend, an audio-less video of the two rappers in the studio surfaced on social media. Although they muted the video, fans can anticipate a probable banger based on the body language of Foreign and Quavo.

Fivio Foreign & Quavo cooking up in the studio pic.twitter.com/a1F1fRQZ2h — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) January 23, 2022

Before this, Quavo joined Fivio on his “Big Drip” remix, which also featured Lil Baby.

Quavo, Mary J., and Kanye aren’t the only artists the “Big Drip” rapper is currently collaborating with. In the same weekend, Fivio dropped a video of him and Kid Laroi in the studio.

It’s uncertain when we can expect the new music from Fivio, but it’s coming in the near future. It’s possible that Foreign could drop in February as he supports Kanye’s declaration of celebrating “Black Future” month rather than Black History month.