Jeannie Mai Jenkins, who is 43, wife of rapper Young Jeezy said she originally planned to hire a surrogate. Instead she decided to conceive naturally despite the warnings of high-risk.

In a post on Monday, the new mom revealed her struggles, saying her “fourth trimester is the hardest”.

“While being a new mom is the most exhilarating moment I have ever experienced in my life— nothing prepared me for postpartum. NOTHING. No book I’ve read, advice I’ve gotten, that could have compiled ALL the things I’d need just to sit, lay down, walk, or even hold our baby… The 4th trimester has been the hardest trimester yet, but I’m a happy, healing mom over here. #postpartum.”

Advertisement

Jeannie responded to a social media follower, saying her hormones are fluctuating all over the place:

“hormones… girl I can’t control my crying. Good news or bad news has me bawling. Then you see the dark hole you COULD crawl into, but you fight it by all means to avoid depression–it’s CRAZY.”

CLICK HERE to read her post