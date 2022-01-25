Despite the fact that directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah were previously given complete directorial control by Yeezy himself to release the highly anticipated Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Kanye West is now urging Netflix to “open the edit room” in order for him to approve the final cut of the documentary.

Kanye took to Instagram this past weekend to inform the good people at Netflix that they need to “open the edit room” so that he can give the nod or the nay to the three-part series about his life that will be told from the perspective of a third party.

Even though director Coodie Simmons previously said in an interview with Variety that Jeen-Yuhs is “his journey through my vision”, the fashion and music mogul is adamant about having the final say before the Netflix premiere. Jeen-Yuhs was shown this past weekend at the Sundance Film Festival, but the Netflix version is expected to be a bit different. The first installment of the series will also appear in theaters nationwide on February 10.

Advertisement

With over two decades of his life being made available through never-seen-before footage, Kanye is going to make sure that the first documentary about his journey will be personally approved.