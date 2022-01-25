Megan Thee Stallion will turn up the heat in the first-ever Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl campaign, Frito-Lay announced last week. Today, we’re stoking the fires by revealing more details about the spot, including the fact that Megan will be joined by another celebrity all-star in a series of two teasers.

Flamin’ Hot delivers more sizzling clues in the first teaser, hinting at what’s to store in the Super Bowl spot with the initiator of Hot Girl Summer. Megan is seen on set, where someone – or something – appears to have taken over her trailer.

The second teaser introduces the Flamin’ Hot crew’s newest member: singer Charlie Puth, who is known for his incredible beatboxing abilities. Charlie’s snack cache has been looted in the teaser, and all that’s left are red Flamin’ Hot Cheetle footprints.

You can see images from the Hot Girl and Puth below.